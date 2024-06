Messing About on the River

Bored with the football (already) sp Carole and I popped out to where I’d seen some poppies earlier en-route to Tesco. We then popped down to 5 Mile Bridge in the hope of getting a sunset. We saw these two, quite away up the river and I waited ‘til they came closer to shoot this. They totally ignored me when I said “good evening” didn’t acknowledge at all. Strange.



