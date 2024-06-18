Sign up
Previous
Photo 2859
Backlit Poppies
Bright sun setting (not something seen that often this month, Junuary (as I’ve seen it called in yhe papers)) behind the poppies I found yesterday.
Thanks for dropping by.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
4
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3738
photos
157
followers
180
following
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
17th June 2024 7:52pm
Tags
backlit
,
outdoor
,
poppy
,
sunsetting
Casablanca
ace
That works well then
June 18th, 2024
Desi
The backlighting is so beautiful, making the poppies look like delicate tissue paper
June 18th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
brilliant use of the lighting
June 18th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Nice one
June 18th, 2024
