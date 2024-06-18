Previous
Backlit Poppies by phil_sandford
Photo 2859

Backlit Poppies

Bright sun setting (not something seen that often this month, Junuary (as I’ve seen it called in yhe papers)) behind the poppies I found yesterday.

Thanks for dropping by.
18th June 2024

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
That works well then
June 18th, 2024  
Desi
The backlighting is so beautiful, making the poppies look like delicate tissue paper
June 18th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
brilliant use of the lighting
June 18th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Nice one
June 18th, 2024  
