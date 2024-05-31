May Books

Another collage of my monthly reading.



Still flipping through the table book, 1981, the story of Tottenham's FA Cup Win all those years ago. Have finally read Macbeth by Jo Nesbo, the author of the popular Harry Hole novels; have had this on my Kindle for a very long time and finally got around to reading it, it was different and a hard read. The Boy Who Saw, by Simon Toyne, religious horror and a very good read. The Cuckoo’s Calling, by Robert Galbraith, the first of the Cormoran Strike novels by JK Rowling using the Galbraith pseudonym; I’ve seen those that have been dramatised on the BBC and the book is, as is usually the case, better. Finally for May 2024, I’ve almost finished This is What Happened by Mick Herron, he of the Slow Horses MI5 spooks, this is a totally different kind of thriller and really very good.

