Previous
DDay80 by phil_sandford
159 / 365

DDay80

A few WW2 items that we have in the MC Tsen collection of uniforms at Doddington.

6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise