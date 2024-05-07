Previous
Table For A Nation by phil_sandford
Photo 705

Table For A Nation

Another view of the immense table, this time lengthways on (with added humans to show scale) in the fabulous setting of Lincoln Cathedral under the stained glass window.

7th May 2024 7th May 24

Phil Sandford

Babs ace
An impressive table
May 7th, 2024  
