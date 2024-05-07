Sign up
Previous
Photo 705
Table For A Nation
Another view of the immense table, this time lengthways on (with added humans to show scale) in the fabulous setting of Lincoln Cathedral under the stained glass window.
Thanks for dropping by.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
6th May 2024 1:47pm
Tags
lincoln-cathedral
,
table-for-the-nation
,
black-oak
Babs
ace
An impressive table
May 7th, 2024
