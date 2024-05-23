Previous
Lincoln Imp by phil_sandford
Photo 2833

Lincoln Imp

Legend has it that one day the Devil was in a frolicsome mood, and sent two naughty creatures to cause mischief on Earth.

After allegedly stopping at Chesterfield, twisting the spire of St Mary and All Saints Church, the two imps went to Lincoln to wreak havoc in the city's Cathedral.

Upon arriving, the naughty imps went inside the cathedral and started to cause mayhem, knocking over the Dean, smashing the stained glass windows and destroying the lights. In a bid to put a stop to their antics, an angel was sent to warn the imps off causing any more chaos.

One of the imps hid underneath a table, whilst the other started throwing stones and rocks at the Angel in a final act of defiance - “Stop me if you can!” it cheekily retorted.

In a moment of anger, the Angel turned the Imp to stone. He has remained in the same spot ever since, sitting cross-legged on top of the pillar overlooking the Angel Choir – a constant reminder of how good will always triumph over evil

23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
What a great story!
May 23rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
The famous Lincoln Imp & we know just where to find him….
May 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 23rd, 2024  
KV ace
Cool composition & lovely detail.
May 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I like the detail
May 23rd, 2024  
