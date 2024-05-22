Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2832
Soaked Woodpecker
If you’re in the UK, you’ll know that for much of the country today, the rain has been biblical. You just need to look at the state of this female Greater Spotted Woodpecker to see how wet it’s been.
I hope she dries out okay.
Thanks for dropping by.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3697
photos
158
followers
183
following
775% complete
View this month »
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
Latest from all albums
2826
709
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
22nd May 2024 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
greater-spotted-woodpecker
Lesley
ace
It absolutely has. Poor thing!
May 22nd, 2024
Catherine P
He's wet but very beautiful!
May 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Poor Woodpecker I had a little robin looking like a drowned rat hopping from feeder to feeder in the rain, but not the only one drenched in the rain today - Rishi also looked soaked to the skin as he announced the coming election outside No 10 this afternoon. !!
May 22nd, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
@beryl
Didn’t he just. Why didn’t he have somebody hold an umbrella 🤷♂️🤦🏻♂️
May 22nd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
my least fav word just now - water is life, but too much rain is a drag!
May 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close