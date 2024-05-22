Previous
Soaked Woodpecker by phil_sandford
Photo 2832

Soaked Woodpecker

If you’re in the UK, you’ll know that for much of the country today, the rain has been biblical. You just need to look at the state of this female Greater Spotted Woodpecker to see how wet it’s been.

I hope she dries out okay.

Thanks for dropping by.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Phil Sandford

Lesley ace
It absolutely has. Poor thing!
May 22nd, 2024  
Catherine P
He's wet but very beautiful!
May 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Poor Woodpecker I had a little robin looking like a drowned rat hopping from feeder to feeder in the rain, but not the only one drenched in the rain today - Rishi also looked soaked to the skin as he announced the coming election outside No 10 this afternoon. !!
May 22nd, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
@beryl Didn’t he just. Why didn’t he have somebody hold an umbrella 🤷‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️
May 22nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
my least fav word just now - water is life, but too much rain is a drag!
May 22nd, 2024  
