Previous
Photo 2831
Peony
Coming back better year after year. Far easier to look after than both Dahlias and Roses.
Thanks for dropping by.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3696
photos
158
followers
183
following
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2825
2826
709
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
21st May 2024 12:13pm
garden
,
outdoor
,
peony
Casablanca
ace
Oh a bowl of beauty 💕 I used to have one but it died. Gorgeous peony
May 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty - love this single peony
May 21st, 2024
Rosie Kind
ace
A real beauty
May 21st, 2024
