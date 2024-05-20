Previous
Alliums by phil_sandford
Alliums

Just good looking onions really.

Thanks for dropping by.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Babs ace
They are beautiful like exploding fireworks
May 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - must find mine !!!
May 21st, 2024  
Rosie Kind ace
They seem to have done well this year and these are beautiful
May 21st, 2024  
