Sculptures at Doddington by phil_sandford
Photo 2891

Sculptures at Doddington

Doddington Hall is hosting another exhibition of local sculptors; it happens every two years and it is where I bought our Wren on a Garden Fork that sits in our back garden.

Carole and I took a stroll around the gardens, we have left the indoor exhibits for another day; it’s on until mid September.

Thanks for dropping by.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Phil Sandford

Beverley ace
Lovely photo
July 20th, 2024  
