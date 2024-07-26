Previous
Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 2897

Dahlia

The Dahlias seem to have suddenly flowered ………

Thanks for dropping by.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
793% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
So very beautiful. Fav!
July 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super frame filler ! - gorgeous colour ! fav
July 26th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
July 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning frame filler and tones.
July 26th, 2024  
howozzie
Beautiful, love the shapes, colors, and textures.
July 26th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
July 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise