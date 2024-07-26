Sign up
Previous
Photo 2897
Dahlia
The Dahlias seem to have suddenly flowered ………
Thanks for dropping by.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3792
photos
156
followers
179
following
793% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
25th July 2024 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
KV
ace
So very beautiful. Fav!
July 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super frame filler ! - gorgeous colour ! fav
July 26th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
July 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning frame filler and tones.
July 26th, 2024
howozzie
Beautiful, love the shapes, colors, and textures.
July 26th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
July 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
