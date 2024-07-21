Sign up
Photo 729
Best Exhibit
On reflection, and on looking at all of the photographs I took during our stroll around the Doddington Hall sculptures, I loved this one the best, but couldn’t find out the price.
Thanks for dropping by.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3787
photos
156
followers
179
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
20th July 2024 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
sculptures
,
lincolnshire
,
doddington-hall
julia
ace
The Watering can family..
July 21st, 2024
