Previous
Photo 728
Art
This was one of last sculptures we looked at and photographed. The light was failing, due to cloud cover, which we think dulled the colours of the glass, but I managed to get the shot I wanted ……..
Thanks for dropping by.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3785
photos
156
followers
179
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
20th July 2024 3:25pm
Tags
lincolnshire
sculptures.
doddington-hall
Casablanca
ace
Absolutely gorgeous glasswork
July 20th, 2024
