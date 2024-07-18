Previous
Barn Owl by phil_sandford
Photo 727

Barn Owl

On his way back to the nest box with a meal for the family (the meal, a small rodent, is hidden by his wings in this shot, but visible in the shot that @carole_sandford put up

18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
