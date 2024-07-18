Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 727
Barn Owl
On his way back to the nest box with a meal for the family (the meal, a small rodent, is hidden by his wings in this shot, but visible in the shot that
@carole_sandford
put up
Thanks for dropping by
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3783
photos
156
followers
179
following
199% complete
View this month »
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
Latest from all albums
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
727
2890
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
18th July 2024 7:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
lincolnshire
,
fiskerton
,
5-mile-bridge
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
July 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close