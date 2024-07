When We Were Young

1985, at the wedding of one of Carole’s Bridesmaids; I’d flown in to East Midlands Airport a day or so earlier from Northern Ireland after 4 months of working 12 hours on 12 hours off, 7 days a week. Carole had flown home from Cyprus after 4 months of laying on Macronisos Beach in Ayia Napa.



Oh we were young once.