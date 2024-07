Agapanthus

The 4 or 5 Agapanthus we had in the garden last year have all failed; again we think it's down to the wet over the winter. I've read, and was told by my Sister in Law, that they prefer to be in pots, so we've bought two new ones and put them in pots on the patio. Like all of the plants in my garden, they now have 2 choices - live or die.



Thanks for dropping by