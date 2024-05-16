Previous
Labernum by phil_sandford
Photo 2826

Labernum

Poisonous apparently, not that popular in nurseries for that very reason, but when in flower they are just gorgeous.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Phil Sandford
Krista Marson
stunning!
May 16th, 2024  
carol white
Beautiful. Fav 😊
May 16th, 2024  
Olwynne
Beautiful display
May 16th, 2024  
