Previous
Photo 2827
Lincoln Cathedral
The classic view of the Old Lady of Lincoln, taken over the statue of Alfred Lord Tennyson.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3692
photos
159
followers
183
following
774% complete
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
17th May 2024 7:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
outdoor
,
tennyson
,
lincoln-cathedral
Casablanca
ace
Super pov and composition
May 17th, 2024
Monica
Beautiful shot
May 17th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Impressive building
May 17th, 2024
