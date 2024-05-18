Previous
End of Season by phil_sandford
End of Season

The last game of a very disappointing season for Leicester Tigers. Also my last game in these seats; Tigers increased my season ticket by around 35% with the promise of all kinds of add-ons of which I have no interest. So I am moving to another part of the ground and taking a savings of around £400. I will miss the people that I’ve got to know over the last three or four years and I took the opportunity to say goodbye to them yesterday


Tigers saved their best performance in the premiership for yesterday defeating Exeter Chiefs in a very good game of rugby. Hopefully the coaching staff will take the break to get their plans for the next season squared away and we will have a better season. ‘Tis only a game.

18th May 2024 18th May 24

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
Better luck next year and it sounds a wise move to go to a different part of the ground, though I am sorry you have to say goodbye to your regular fellow fans. Nice action shot
May 19th, 2024  
