Previous
Photo 2824
Cathedral
Taken looking back towards the main entrance.
South West at the moment, so apologies, a filler.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
5
2
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
6th May 2024 1:49pm
Tags
lincoln-cathedral.
Babs
ace
Excellent shot. Looks so good in black and white. fav
May 15th, 2024
haskar
ace
Great pov and shot.
May 15th, 2024
Annie D
ace
great composition
May 15th, 2024
julia
ace
Excellent dhot for b&w.. Great composition..
May 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I like this in silvertone
May 15th, 2024
