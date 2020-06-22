Previous
Female Keeled Skimmer by philhendry
Female Keeled Skimmer

Female Keeled Skimmer (Orthetrum coerulescens), hiding from the males in amongst the vegetation.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Phil Hendry

@philhendry
I'm not saying how old I am, but I remember watching Neil Armstrong landing on the moon on a neighbour's black and white TV set!....
