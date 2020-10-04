Sign up
138 / 365
Another friend at Sweetwater
Just like the Limkin, I see this guy all the time at Sweetwater Park. He even let me walk passed him to catch the sunset light!
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
3
3
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
143
photos
208
followers
312
following
37% complete
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful close up. He is enjoying the sun and views as much as we do .
October 4th, 2020
Carolinesdreams
ace
Lovely light on him. Love his yellow legs.
October 4th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Super! That gorgeous light and your beautiful shot. He’s quite the handsome guy.
October 4th, 2020
