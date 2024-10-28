Previous
Sharing the beach... by photographycrazy
Sharing the beach...

...with humans! Black Skimmers flying and sometimes dodging the people on the beach.
28th October 2024

@photographycrazy
The background colours are so lovely in this
October 28th, 2024  
Wonderful colours on the bird and background!
October 28th, 2024  
Wonderful capture.
October 28th, 2024  
