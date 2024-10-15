Previous
Too close! by photographycrazy
Photo 828

Too close!

Black Skimmer almost flies into me
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

@photographycrazy
Barb ace
Spectacular!
October 15th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Oh my goodness, this is a stunning capture
October 15th, 2024  
Beverley ace
What a Beauty…fab
October 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous shot, details, clarity
October 15th, 2024  
