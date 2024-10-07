Sign up
Previous
Photo 825
Fly by
Royal Tern.
On hurricane watch again, preparing to flee if track continues north as it will be right over Ocala.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Mags
ace
Excellent capture! Prayers for Florida residents! I saw the news about Milton yesterday. Stay safe!
October 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful. Wishing you all the best and hope the hurricane moves and misses you.
October 7th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Outstanding capture...looks like he's in suspended animation!!
Heartbreaking situation down there already so praying Milton spares those already suffering. Stay SAFE!!
October 7th, 2024
Heartbreaking situation down there already so praying Milton spares those already suffering. Stay SAFE!!