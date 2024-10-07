Previous
Fly by by photographycrazy
Fly by

Royal Tern.

On hurricane watch again, preparing to flee if track continues north as it will be right over Ocala.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Mags ace
Excellent capture! Prayers for Florida residents! I saw the news about Milton yesterday. Stay safe!
October 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful. Wishing you all the best and hope the hurricane moves and misses you.
October 7th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Outstanding capture...looks like he's in suspended animation!!

Heartbreaking situation down there already so praying Milton spares those already suffering. Stay SAFE!!
October 7th, 2024  
