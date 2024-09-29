Sign up
Previous
Photo 819
Reddish Egret white morph
Last time I shared the Reddish Egret dark morph (commonly know morph). Here is the white morph dancing around looking for fish at Ft DeSoto Florida.
Hurricane update: Arrived home to find a large tree snapped & a lot of debris. Fortunately the tree missed the RV & house!
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
0
0
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
