Reddish Egret white morph by photographycrazy
Reddish Egret white morph

Last time I shared the Reddish Egret dark morph (commonly know morph). Here is the white morph dancing around looking for fish at Ft DeSoto Florida.

Hurricane update: Arrived home to find a large tree snapped & a lot of debris. Fortunately the tree missed the RV & house!
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
