Sandwich Tern by photographycrazy
Photo 820

Sandwich Tern

Seems like an odd name but that's what they are called. Captured at Ft DeSoto Beach Florida
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Mags ace
Fantastic closeup!
September 30th, 2024  
