Flying in with breakfast by photographycrazy
Flying in with breakfast

Black Skimmer, St Pete Beach Florida
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Cliff McFarlane ace
Beautiful capture.
September 23rd, 2024  
Martyn Drage
Nice shot
September 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Great closeup in flight!
September 23rd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Amazing in flight and with his breakfast in mouth!
September 23rd, 2024  
Helene ace
those details! wow! fav
September 23rd, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
Awesome shot. Look at the glee glowing in that bird’s beady eye!
September 23rd, 2024  
