Fishing by photographycrazy
Osprey at Sebastian Inlet. Most of the Osprey are in Oct-Dec so there wasn't much to shoot
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Cliff McFarlane ace
Cracking shot
September 9th, 2024  
william wooderson ace
And having a good bath at the same time! Fav
September 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Awesome.
September 9th, 2024  
