Flying in with breakfast by photographycrazy
Flying in with breakfast

Love photographing Black Skimmers against a blue background as it makes all the color pop!
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Casablanca ace
Kedgeree anyone? :) Lovely shot as always.
September 8th, 2024  
Helene ace
It's so beautiful against the blue background
Fav
September 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Fantastic!
September 8th, 2024  
