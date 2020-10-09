Previous
Reddish Egret in the early morning light by photographycrazy
Reddish Egret in the early morning light

This morning we arrived at Ft DeSoto Park just before sunrise. Beautiful first light on this egret.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks.
Sylvia du Toit
October 9th, 2020  
