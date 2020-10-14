Previous
Sanderling reflecting in the morning light by photographycrazy
144 / 365

Sanderling reflecting in the morning light

Captured at Anastasia Beach, St Augustine Florida.
14th October 2020

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
Photo Details

Kat
Nicely framed and capture of the reflection, cute little bird :)
October 14th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
October 14th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 14th, 2020  
Ingrid
great reflection!
October 14th, 2020  
