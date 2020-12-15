Previous
Next
Whistling ducks by photographycrazy
192 / 365

Whistling ducks

Captured at Sweetwater Wetlands
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful capture, fav
December 15th, 2020  
Steve Jacob ace
And do they?
December 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise