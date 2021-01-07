Previous
Next
Another Roseate Spoonbill by photographycrazy
202 / 365

Another Roseate Spoonbill

My wife and I have been on vacation the last five days in St Augustine Florida. We are staying at the Casa Monica hotel and enjoying dining, shopping and meeting new folks. We wear masks as required. It’s been a wonderful time!!
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Beautifully presented
January 8th, 2021  
Terri Morris ace
Beautiful photo.
January 8th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
This is so good!!
January 8th, 2021  
Rick ace
Beautiful capture. Wish I had known you were down there and I would have tried to meet up with you somewhere.
January 8th, 2021  
amyK ace
Superb
January 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise