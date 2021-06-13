Previous
Ruddy Turnstone by photographycrazy
277 / 365

Ruddy Turnstone

Captured at North Beach Tybee Island near Savannah
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
Photo Details

Anne ace
Fabulous capture
June 13th, 2021  
Merrelyn ace
Great capture, looks like it's in a hurry to get somewhere.
June 13th, 2021  
Mia
Nice shot!
June 13th, 2021  
