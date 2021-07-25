Previous
Catch of the day! by photographycrazy
Catch of the day!

Great White Egret caught a nice meal! Captured in central Florida.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
Diana ace
The catch of the day, great shot.
July 25th, 2021  
Monica
Awesome shot
July 25th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic capture
July 25th, 2021  
