Hoody! by photographycrazy
Hoody!

Hooded Merganser captured in central Florida.

After arriving home, one of our Ca daughters flew in with her two boys (9 & 27 months). We are so happy to see them! They are keeping us very busy!
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
Casablanca ace
Wow, that reminds me of the Beatnik hairdos my aunt used to sport in the late 50s and 60s! Fab shot.
July 31st, 2021  
Wylie ace
That, is , so funny. Magnificent shot. fav
July 31st, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot, enjoy you family time.
July 31st, 2021  
Lee-Ann
Stunning capture.
July 31st, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
I love these cuties and this is one of the best shots I have seen of one.
July 31st, 2021  
