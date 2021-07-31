Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
309 / 365
Hoody!
Hooded Merganser captured in central Florida.
After arriving home, one of our Ca daughters flew in with her two boys (9 & 27 months). We are so happy to see them! They are keeping us very busy!
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
315
photos
269
followers
247
following
84% complete
View this month »
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Wow, that reminds me of the Beatnik hairdos my aunt used to sport in the late 50s and 60s! Fab shot.
July 31st, 2021
Wylie
ace
That, is , so funny. Magnificent shot. fav
July 31st, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot, enjoy you family time.
July 31st, 2021
Lee-Ann
Stunning capture.
July 31st, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
I love these cuties and this is one of the best shots I have seen of one.
July 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close