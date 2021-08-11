Previous
Garden Butterfly by photographycrazy
315 / 365

Garden Butterfly

11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
Phil Sandford ace
Wow. 😱😱. That’s stunning
August 11th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
What a lovely glow to that orange
August 11th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Stunning details
August 11th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a glorious capture , colour and focus - fav
August 11th, 2021  
