Photo 367
Whoooooo? You! Happy Thanksgiving!!!
Happy Thanksgiving! Hope your day is spent with family and friends being thankful for all that we have received!
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
8
3
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
373
photos
269
followers
243
following
100% complete
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
Anne Pancella
ace
Happy Thanksgiving to you as well! Nice shot.
November 24th, 2021
Mags
ace
Gorgeous capture! Hope you have everything you need to make the days special.
November 24th, 2021
Suzie Townsend
ace
Happy Thanksgiving! Great photo!
November 24th, 2021
Diane
ace
Happy Thanksgiving! Love this photo.
November 24th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Perfect capture!
November 24th, 2021
Paul
Happy Thanksgiving! Nice owl shot.
November 24th, 2021
Corinne
ace
Cute subject and great portrait !
November 24th, 2021
Bill
ace
Happy Thanksgiving to all. Great shot of this barred. Love those dark eyes.
November 24th, 2021
