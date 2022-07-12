Sign up
Photo 396
American Bison, Yellowstone
First, thank-you for the warm welcome back.
Continuing on my nostalgic tour of Lamar Valley, Yellowstone National Park.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
4
3
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
402
photos
240
followers
225
following
108% complete
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Camera
NIKON D4
Taken
5th October 2014 12:18pm
Kim
ace
Such pretty dof to accent the bison!
July 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and colours.
July 12th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is impressive looking. Great capture.
July 12th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
What an impressive beast!
July 12th, 2022
