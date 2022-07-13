Sign up
Photo 397
Hello Mr Bison!
Captured this photo from the car as we were stopped on the road. Closest I've come to a bison.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
3
1
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
403
photos
240
followers
225
following
108% complete
View this month »
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Camera
NIKON D4
Taken
5th October 2014 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Danette Thompson
ace
What a perfect capture.
July 13th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 13th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
July 13th, 2022
