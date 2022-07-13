Previous
Hello Mr Bison! by photographycrazy
Photo 397

Hello Mr Bison!

Captured this photo from the car as we were stopped on the road. Closest I've come to a bison.
13th July 2022

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
108% complete

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
What a perfect capture.
July 13th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 13th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
July 13th, 2022  
