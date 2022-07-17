Previous
Golden Gate by photographycrazy
Golden Gate

One of my favorite pics of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco. I've taken 100s of pics of the bridge from all sides both night and day.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
Corinne C ace
So clear. Beautifully captured!
July 17th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture with super clarity, colors, layers
July 17th, 2022  
Nigel Rogers ace
Wow, that is beautiful, the colours although very vivid make for a fantastic picture - fav
July 17th, 2022  
Bucktree
Excellent pov and composition.
July 17th, 2022  
