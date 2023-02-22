Sign up
Photo 435
Vulture
This raptor is a Turkey Vulture. Another all too familiar sight in Florida
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
7
6
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Pam Knowler
ace
Wow what a wonderful sight! Great capture!
February 22nd, 2023
Maxine Lathbury
Fabulous!
February 22nd, 2023
carol white
ace
Excellent bif capture.Fav😊
February 22nd, 2023
haskar
ace
Well catch. Great focus.
February 22nd, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Fantastic detail of his head.
February 22nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that is sensational
February 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fantastic! love the detail in those wings and that head is amazing - so red and somewhat prehistoric! fav
February 22nd, 2023
