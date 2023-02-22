Previous
Next
Vulture by photographycrazy
Photo 435

Vulture

This raptor is a Turkey Vulture. Another all too familiar sight in Florida
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Wow what a wonderful sight! Great capture!
February 22nd, 2023  
Maxine Lathbury
Fabulous!
February 22nd, 2023  
carol white ace
Excellent bif capture.Fav😊
February 22nd, 2023  
haskar ace
Well catch. Great focus.
February 22nd, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Fantastic detail of his head.
February 22nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that is sensational
February 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fantastic! love the detail in those wings and that head is amazing - so red and somewhat prehistoric! fav
February 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise