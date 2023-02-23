Previous
Caracara by photographycrazy
Caracara

The Crested Caracara is a large falcon. Seen frequently in Florida as here at Viera Wetlands.
23rd February 2023

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how beautiful
February 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A new one for me , what a wonderful bird and capture in flight! fav
February 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Not heard of this one. Great shot though.
February 23rd, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
A beautiful pose well captured.
February 23rd, 2023  
