Photo 440
Northern Shoveler
Just love the iridescent green color of the breeding male.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Suzanne
ace
Love the colours and the reflections
February 27th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
I love the colors in this guy.
February 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! You captured all his beautiful colors.
February 27th, 2023
