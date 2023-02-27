Previous
Next
Northern Shoveler by photographycrazy
Photo 440

Northern Shoveler

Just love the iridescent green color of the breeding male.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Love the colours and the reflections
February 27th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
I love the colors in this guy.
February 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! You captured all his beautiful colors.
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise