Mr and the Mrs by photographycrazy
Photo 439

Mr and the Mrs

A Pair of Northern Shovelers captured at Black Point, MINWR. These two were inseparable as they followed each other.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
