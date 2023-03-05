Previous
The stretch & catch! by photographycrazy
Photo 446

The stretch & catch!

One more Snowy Egret from Black Point.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

PhotoCrazy

Corinne C ace
Impressive capture!
March 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I lie the bright yellow legs and on the face and the length o the bid from its wings to its "toes".
March 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning timing! and capture! fav
March 5th, 2023  
