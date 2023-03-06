Previous
Turkey Vulture by photographycrazy
Photo 447

Turkey Vulture

Captured on the way out of Black Point
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Margaret Brown ace
Super focus and capture
March 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 6th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Wonderful detail, even with that featherless face he looks majestic.
March 6th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Not the most attractive bird but a nice capture of it.
March 6th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh now that is a face!
March 6th, 2023  
carol white ace
Great capture.Fav😊
March 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful shot! I've never seen one with a red head. They're all black and brown around here.
March 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great portrait
March 6th, 2023  
