Photo 447
Turkey Vulture
Captured on the way out of Black Point
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
8
3
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
453
photos
230
followers
220
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Margaret Brown
ace
Super focus and capture
March 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 6th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Wonderful detail, even with that featherless face he looks majestic.
March 6th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Not the most attractive bird but a nice capture of it.
March 6th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh now that is a face!
March 6th, 2023
carol white
ace
Great capture.Fav😊
March 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful shot! I've never seen one with a red head. They're all black and brown around here.
March 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great portrait
March 6th, 2023
