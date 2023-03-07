Previous
Tricolored Heron... by photographycrazy
Photo 448

Tricolored Heron...

in full breeding color, plumage. Captured at Black Point MINWR
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Joanne Diochon ace
Oh Wow! An amazing capture. Love seeing that coloured plumage and beautiful eye detail.
March 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous pic! I love his eye!
March 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! Wonderful closeup with nice details.
March 7th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Your capture is stunning. Beautiful colors and detail.
March 7th, 2023  
