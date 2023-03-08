Previous
Early morning flight by photographycrazy
Photo 449

Early morning flight

Snowy Egret
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Taffy ace
You capture the best birds in flight!
March 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Your photos are candies for our eyes
March 8th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Great shot
March 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super shot again! Love the grace of the egret in mid flight! fav
March 8th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice!
March 8th, 2023  
Leli ace
Yet another great shot. You should give us some tips every now and then.
March 8th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great capture. They can be very streamlined when they are gliding.
March 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
March 8th, 2023  
carol white ace
Great capture.Fav😊
March 8th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Super capture and focus
March 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Look at those wings! Marvelous shot.
March 8th, 2023  
